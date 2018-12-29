Canucks' Jay Beagle: Picks up assist
Beagle tallied an assist in Thursday's win over the Oilers.
Beagle had a productive night by his standards. On top of his helper, he compiled two shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 20:04 of ice time. Beagle only has four points on the year, but three of them have come in the past seven games. His focus is in the defensive zone, but he's showing he's capable of creating offense here and there.
