Beagle posted an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Beagle helped out on Brandon Sutter's third-period insurance tally. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for the 34-year-old center, who now has five points through 42 games. He's added 51 hits, 24 PIM and a 59.5 percent success rate on faceoffs, but that's not enough to earn him attention in standard fantasy formats.