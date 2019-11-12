Canucks' Jay Beagle: Questionable Tuesday
Beagle is in doubt for Tuesday's matchup with the Predators due to an undisclosed injury.
Beagle will take part in warmups prior to puck drop in order to determine his availability. If the center is unable to give it a go, Loui Eriksson figures to replace him in the lineup while Adam Gaudette would move to center.
