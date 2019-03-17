Canucks' Jay Beagle: Ready to go
Beagle (illness) will play Sunday against the Stars, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Beagle was a late scratch for Friday's contest against the Devils, but evidently, a few days of rest did the trick. Paterson further notes that Beagle's return will indirectly push Nikolay Goldobin to the press box for at least this next game.
