Beagle (illness) will play Sunday against the Stars, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Beagle was a late scratch for Friday's contest against the Devils, but evidently, a few days of rest did the trick. Paterson further notes that Beagle's return will indirectly push Nikolay Goldobin to the press box for at least this next game.

More News
Our Latest Stories