Canucks' Jay Beagle: Records assist
Beagle posted an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.
Beagle has had a good March for a fourth-liner, picking up a goal and three helpers in 11 appearances. He's registered three goals and nine assists across 52 games this season, and is one hit shy of reaching the century mark in that category. Unfortunately, he also owns a minus-9 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...