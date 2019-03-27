Beagle posted an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Beagle has had a good March for a fourth-liner, picking up a goal and three helpers in 11 appearances. He's registered three goals and nine assists across 52 games this season, and is one hit shy of reaching the century mark in that category. Unfortunately, he also owns a minus-9 rating.

