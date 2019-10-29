Canucks' Jay Beagle: Records helper
Beagle produced an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.
Beagle has found success on offense recently, with all three of his points this season coming in the last four games. It's his first even-strength point of the year -- the previous two were shorthanded. The center is still safe to leave off rosters in fantasy, as the recent scoring binge can't be expected to last.
