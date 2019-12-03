According to coach Travis Green, Beagle (lower body) is "getting closer" to returning to the lineup.

Beagle skated on his own prior to Tuesday's on-ice session, but he'll need to log at least one full practice before rejoining the lineup, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. Either way, the 34-year-old pivot has only posted three points in 20 games this campaign, so fantasy owners shouldn't waste their time tracking his status.