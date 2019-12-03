Canucks' Jay Beagle: Resumes skating
According to coach Travis Green, Beagle (lower body) is "getting closer" to returning to the lineup.
Beagle skated on his own prior to Tuesday's on-ice session, but he'll need to log at least one full practice before rejoining the lineup, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. Either way, the 34-year-old pivot has only posted three points in 20 games this campaign, so fantasy owners shouldn't waste their time tracking his status.
More News
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Hasn't resumed skating•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Won't play against Flyers•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Unavailable against Capitals•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Hoping to play against former team•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: Limited ice time in first game back•
-
Canucks' Jay Beagle: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.