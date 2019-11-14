Play

Beagle (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus Dallas on Thursday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Beagle was stuck in a seven-game pointless streak and a 10-game goal drought. Once cleared to play, the Calgary native figures to return to a bottom-six role, which will be filled by Tyler Graovac and Adam Gaudette for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories