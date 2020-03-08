Play

Beagle (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's home game against Columbus.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, as Beagle is set to miss his fourth straight contest. The veteran's absence likely won't continue to affect much from a fantasy perspective, as he's accumulated just eight points in 55 games. Beagle's next chance to suit up is in Tuesday's game against the Islanders.

More News
Our Latest Stories