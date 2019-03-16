Beagle (undisclosed) was absent from warmups and won't play in Friday's game versus the Devils, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

It's unclear what is bothering Beagle, but he'll be replaced by Tim Schaller for this contest. Beagle's absence shouldn't shake up the fantasy realm since he has just nine points in 46 games while centering the fourth line.

