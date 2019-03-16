Canucks' Jay Beagle: Sitting out Friday
Beagle (undisclosed) was absent from warmups and won't play in Friday's game versus the Devils, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
It's unclear what is bothering Beagle, but he'll be replaced by Tim Schaller for this contest. Beagle's absence shouldn't shake up the fantasy realm since he has just nine points in 46 games while centering the fourth line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...