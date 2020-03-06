Beagle (undisclosed) is in line to miss another game Friday against the Avalanche, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Beagle is set for his third consecutive absence just after he had pieced together a stretch of three points over a five-game span. Still, it's unlikely the veteran pivot's unavailability will have a major effect on fantasy plans given his eight points (two goals, six assists) over 55 contests.