Canucks' Jay Beagle: Slated to miss Friday
Beagle (undisclosed) is in line to miss another game Friday against the Avalanche, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Beagle is set for his third consecutive absence just after he had pieced together a stretch of three points over a five-game span. Still, it's unlikely the veteran pivot's unavailability will have a major effect on fantasy plans given his eight points (two goals, six assists) over 55 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.