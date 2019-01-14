Canucks' Jay Beagle: Snags empty-net goal in win
Beagle scored his second goal of the season in a 5-1 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
The empty-net goal compounded what was a tough game for the visiting Panthers. With just six points in 23 games, Beagle is not worth much fantasy consideration. The two points were the veteran's first since Dec. 27.
