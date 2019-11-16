Play

Beagle (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for morning skate, indicating he'll miss a third consecutive contest Saturday against Colorado.

Beagle's absence will continue to test the Canucks' depth up front, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up three points in 18 contests this campaign. Another update on the veteran forward's should surface once he's cleared to return to game action.

