Canucks' Jay Beagle: Suspected illness
An illness is likely to blame for Beagle missing Friday's game against the Devils, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
The Canucks filled the bottom-six center spots with Adam Gaudette and Markus Granlund in Beagle's stead. There's nothing to suggest that this is anything but a day-to-day issue for the latter.
