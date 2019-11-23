Beagle (lower body) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Capitals, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Beagle sat out three games with an undisclosed injury last week, but he's suited up twice since. However, the 34-year-old seems to be feeling the lingering effects again, so the Canucks are playing it safe by inserting Loui Eriksson in Beagle's place.