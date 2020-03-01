Beagle (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Canucks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

The 34-year-old is dealing with a mystery injury, and Zack MacEwen will slot onto the fourth line in his place. Beagle has some time to get healthy before the team's next game, as the Canucks start a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Coyotes.