Beagle (undisclosed) did not take the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he will not play in Tuesday's game versus the Predators.

Beagle was considered doubtful earlier Tuesday, and now it's confirmed his undisclosed injury will cost him at least one game. The Canucks continue their homestand Thursday versus the Stars, which would be Beagle's first chance to return to the lineup.

