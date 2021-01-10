Hawryluk (undisclosed) was injured in a collision with Tyler Motte during Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Hawryluk and Motte collided in the neutral zone, which sent Hawryluk sprawling into another teammate. It's unclear what exactly Hawryluk hurt on the play, but he went to the locker room and did not return for the rest of the scrimmage. Already on the fringe for a roster spot, it's an injury the 25-year-old forward can't afford. He's mostly been battling Jay Beagle for playing time.