Hawryluk inked a one-year, two-way pact with Vancouver on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hawryluk ended the year on a role with Ottawa as he registered seven points in his last nine outings. The center's deal is two-way in nature which means he could end up in the minors at some point next year, though he'll likely get every chance to earn a spot on the 23-man roster in training camp.