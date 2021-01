Hawryluk (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hawryluk sustained an injury when he collided with Tyler Motte during Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage. With Hawryluk, as well as J.T. Miller (undisclosed) out of the lineup, Jay Beagle will likely start the season as the fourth-line center. Hawryluk's availability beyond Wednesday is to be determined.