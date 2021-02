Hawryluk was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Oilers, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Hawryluk started the year on long-term injured reserve. He was activated Feb. 13, but he has yet to make his season debut. The 25-year-old could play in Thursday's game against the Oilers, and even if he sits out, he'll likely get a chance soon enough.