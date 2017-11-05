Canucks' Jayson Megna: Assigned to AHL
Megna was sent down to AHL Utica on Sunday.
After totaling just eight points in 58 games with the Canucks last season, Megna has appeared in just one game this year. It seems that the 27-year-old forward will be used sparingly from here on out and his fantasy value is virtually nonexistent.
