Canucks' Jayson Megna: Called by Vancouver
Megna was recalled from AHL Utica on Sunday.
The Canucks were carrying only 12 healthy forwards prior to the move, so it's unclear whether Megna will be providing depth or if he'll find his way in to the lineup for Monday's matchup with Dallas. It will be interesting to see if any injury news comes out of Canucks camp prior to the game, though if Megna is forced into action, he won't offer much from a fantasy standpoint.
