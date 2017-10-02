Play

Canucks' Jayson Megna: Sent to waivers

Megna was waived by the Canucks on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Originally acquired as a free agent in July of 2016, Megna posted a mere eight points in 58 games with Vancouver last season, plus he connected on less than six percent of his shots while averaging 12:26 of ice time. He's clearly an organizational depth forward at this juncture.

