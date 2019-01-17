Canucks' Jett Woo: Continuing progression in WHL
Woo picked up a goal and an assist in WHL Moose Jaw's 5-1 victory over Kelowna on Wednesday.
Woo has had an inconsistent season despite the fact he is now averaging exactly a point-per-game through his first 37 contests for the Warriors. Woo wasn't invited to Team Canada's final evaluation camp for the World Junior Championship despite the fact he seemed like a prime candidate for the club when he was drafted 37th overall by the Canucks this past June. Should he succeed as a pro, Woo is going to make his living as a physical, two-way defender. He should return for one final WHL campaign in 2019-20.
