Canucks' Jett Woo: Finishing season in AHL

Woo signed an amateur tryout agreement with AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Woo's junior club, the Moose Jaw Warriors, were eliminated from the WHL playoffs last week and he will now get his first taste of professional hockey. Utica won't be making the AHL postseason, so his stay with the club will be a short one. The 2018 second-round selection (37th overall) is coming off a career-year for the Warriors in which he posted 12 goals and 66 points in 62 games.