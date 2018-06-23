Canucks' Jett Woo: Hard-hitting defender taken by Canucks
Woo was drafted 37th overall by the Canucks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Woo makes for a very difficult evaluation because the type of player he is now in the WHL - a power-play quarterback who has the puck on his stick a lot, is not the type of player he is going to be as a pro. Woo is going to make his living as a physical, two-way defender. He loves to lay the body on opposing forwards. Woo is an injury risk simply because of how hard he always plays He can't help but to go for the big hit if the opportunity presents itself. He played just 44 games this past season for WHL Moose Jaw. Woo does have an NHL-ready body at 6-feet, 205 pounds and a decent amount of offensive ability, so he has a real chance to develop into a useful asset for the Canucks.
