Canucks' Jett Woo: Injured, withheld from Young Stars Classic
Woo has been excluded from the 2018 Young Stars Classic roster due to an undisclosed injury, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Woo was selected by the Canucks in the second round (No. 37 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. According to Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com, he was the second-highest pick of Chinese descent in the history of league drafting, followed by Josh Ho-Sang of the Islanders (No. 28 overall, 2014). Hopefully this injury isn't serious, especially knowing that physicality is such a big part of Woo's game, and he deposited 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) for the Moose Jaw Warriors between 2016-18.
