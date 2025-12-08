Woo (upper body) was placed on waivers by the Canucks on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

With his waiver designation, Woo will have been medically cleared by the team and should be headed for AHL Abbotsford, assuming he passes through waivers. The 25-year-old defenseman has never appeared in an NHL game, so it would be a little surprising to see a team pick him up. Woo generated 18 points in 67 regular-season games for Abbotsford last year and should be on the short list of potential call-ups once he gets his legs under him.