Woo was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.

Woo re-signed with Vancouver in the offseason after tallying seven goals and 14 assists in 68 AHL contests last year. The 23-year-old defenseman will start the year in the AHL again, if he clears waivers, with an eye towards making his NHL debut at some point during the 2023-24 campaign.