Woo had surgery for an upper-body injury in the offseason and is considered month-to-month, Patrick Johnston of The Province reports Wednesday.

Woo likely wouldn't be an option for the NHL roster anyway, but the 25-year-old blueliner is on a two-way contract this year. He sustained the injury last season and played through it during AHL Abbotsford's playoff run. In the likely event Woo's recovery lasts into the regular season, he may begin 2025-26 on the Canucks' injured non-roster list until he is cleared to play.