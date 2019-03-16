Canucks' Jett Woo: Signs entry-level deal

The Canucks signed Woo to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday.

Woo really came on as a threat offensively with WHL Moose Jaw in 2018-19, racking up 62 points -- 12 goals and 50 assists. Still just 18, the 2018 second-round pick will likely head to AHL Utica for some seasoning out of the gates, but continued excellence in the minors could earn him a promotion to the top level sooner rather than later.