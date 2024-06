Woo signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Sunday.

Woo accumulated seven goals, 31 points and 93 PIM in 62 regular-season contests for AHL Abbotsford in 2023-24. The 23-year-old defender doesn't have any NHL experience yet. Woo will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.