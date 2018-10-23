Canucks' Jett Woo: Two points to start WHL season
Woo (knee) has tallied a pair of points through his first six games of his 2018-19 campaign with WHL Moose Jaw.
Woo racked up 25 points last season -- his second 20-plus point season in juniors -- and appears to be on track for more of the same this year. The 18-year-old was taken by Vancouver with the 37th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft and could sign an entry-level contract before the year is up.
