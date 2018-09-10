Canucks' Jett Woo: Undergoes minor knee procedure
Woo (knee) underwent a minor procedure and is expected to miss two weeks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The injury appears minor and shouldn't keep Woo off the ice for long. Regardless, as the 37th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Woo is unlikely to make the Canucks' Opening Night roster. Wherever he winds up playing, staying healthy will be critical for Woo's development in 2018-19.
