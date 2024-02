Woo was summoned from AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Woo has five goals, 18 points and 41 PIM in 44 contests this season. The 23-year-old defenseman hasn't played in the NHL yet, but Carson Soucy (hand) joining fellow blueliners Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed) and Tucker Poolman (head) on the long-term injured reserve list, Woo might make his debut as early as Thursday versus Seattle.