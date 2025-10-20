default-cbs-image
Schuldt was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Schuldt's elevation to the NHL roster comes as Victor Mancini was shipped down to the minors in a corresponding move. For his part, the 30-year-old Schuldt has nine games of NHL experience, including eight regular-season appearances for the Sharks last year in which he tallied four shots, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating. Even with Schuldt being on the 23-man roster, he is far from a lock to suit up versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

