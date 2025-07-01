Schuldt has joined the Canucks on a two-year, two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Schuldt played eight games with the Sharks in the NHL last year, but spent the bulk of the season with AHL San Jose, posting six goals and 15 assists in 61 games. With nine career NHL games under his belt, the 30-year-old will hope to add to that total this season, but will likely need to bide his time in the minors before he could potentially get that chance.