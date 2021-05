Vesey notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

Vesey helped out on J.T. Miller's shorthanded goal at 11:28 of the third period. The 27-year-old Vesey has assists in consecutive games, but he's picked up only three helpers in 18 outings with the Canucks. The Massachusetts native has 10 points, 56 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 48 appearances overall when accounting for his time with the Maple Leafs this year.