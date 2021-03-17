site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Jimmy Vesey: Sitting out after all
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vesey won't play in Wednesday's game against the Senators.
Vesey skated on the third line during warmups, but his Canucks debut will ultimately be put on hold.
