Vesey registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Vesey ended his 16-game point drought with the assist. Coincidentally, the last time he got on the scoresheet was against the Canucks, as he scored in a 4-2 Maple Leafs win on March 6. The Massachusetts native has only eight points, 49 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-11 rating through 43 appearances this season.