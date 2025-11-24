Patera was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Patera saw action in one game during his November stint with the Canucks, giving up seven goals on 40 shots (.825 save percentage) in a loss to the Panthers on Nov. 17. With Thatcher Demko (lower body) still on the shelf, the Canucks brought up Nikita Tolopilo from the minors in a corresponding move, presumably to serve as the No. 2 behind Kevin Lankinen against the Ducks on Wednesday.