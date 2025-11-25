Patera was recalled from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions Tuesday.

Kevin Lankinen will not travel with the Canucks for their upcoming four-game road trip due to personal reasons, which resulted in Patera being elevated from the minors. The 26-year-old Patera is now the de facto No. 1 netminder, as Thatcher Demko is currently on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. At this point, Patera seems likely to get the nod for Wednesday's game in Anaheim. The 2017 sixth-round pick allowed seven goals on 40 shots in a loss to Florida on Nov. 17 in his lone appearances with the big club this season.