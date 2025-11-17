Patera will defend the road crease against Florida on Monday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

The Canucks are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Monday, and Patera will make his season debut as a result after Kevin Lankinen started against the Lightning on Sunday. Patera has made eight NHL appearances for the Golden Knights, going 3-3-1 with a 3.58 GAA and .902 save percentage. The Panthers are scoring just 2.72 goals per game to begin the season, which is tied for the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.