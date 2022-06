Stevens inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Monday.

Despite tallying 19 goals and 24 assists in 68 minor-league games this year, Stevens was unable to earn a call-up to the NHL and is still waiting to make his debut. A product of Northeastern University, the 28-year-old center has spent the past six seasons playing exclusively in the AHL and appears no closer to becoming an everyday NHL-caliber player.