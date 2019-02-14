Canucks' Jonah Gadjovich: AHL struggles continue
Gadjovich scored just his second goal of the season in AHL Utica's 4-1 win over Laval on Wednesday.
It was Gadjovich's first tally in more than three months. The former OHL scoring star has found the transition to professional hockey an exceedingly difficult one. The lack of production is even more concerning when you take into account the fact that Gadjovich was widely considered to be one of the more physically-developed players available in the 2017 draft. Plenty of guys have gone onto NHL success after a tough first year in the minors, but the 20-year-old has the look of a bottom-six guy for Vancouver as opposed to a legitimate scoring option.
