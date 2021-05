Gadjovich is headed to Vancouver to fulfill a quarantine before joining the Canucks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It's unclear when Gadjovich will be eligible to play for the Canucks, but there's a chance he could make his NHL debut prior to their season finale, which is scheduled for May 19. The 22-year-old winger currently leads AHL Utica with 15 goals in 19 games.