Canucks' Jonah Gadjovich: Signs entry level deal
Gadjovich has agreed with Vancouver to a three-year entry level contract, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
After tearing up the OHL in the 2016-17 season notching 74 points in 60 games, Gadjovich has finally cashed in on his strong play in the junior level. The 19-year-old boasts a strong two-way game, but it's unlikely he appears in the Vancouver organization until next season.
