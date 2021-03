Gadjovich has nine points in nine games for AHL Utica.

Gadjovich is off to a nice start with the Comets, with eight of his nine points being goals. This is his third year with the team, scoring 17 points in 38 games last season, and 10 points in 43 contests the year prior. The 2017 second round selection could be taking the next step in his development, and could earn himself a call to the big club if he continues this level of play.