Dahlen will be reassigned from AHL Utica to an organization in the Swedish Hockey League.

The Canucks have decided that the 19-year-old winger's development will be best supported by a full season in Sweden's top professional league, so Dahlen's next opportunity to make his NHL debut won't come until 2018-19. The 2016 second-round pick is definitely worth holding onto in dynasty formats, as he has the talent necessary to develop into a legitimate top-six NHL forward.